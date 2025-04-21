Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Stephens

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 43.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday.

SFNC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 129,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,973. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.00 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 140,738 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 27,479 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 170,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $889,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

