MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.69, but opened at $17.38. MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 1,312 shares trading hands.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 4.69.

About MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

