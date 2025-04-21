Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $162.77, but opened at $169.08. Capital One Financial shares last traded at $163.98, with a volume of 2,058,003 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.07.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

