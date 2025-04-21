Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.33, but opened at $24.18. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 69,524 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OR shares. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.31 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

