Investors Buy Large Volume of Grindr Call Options (NYSE:GRND)

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,242 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 129% compared to the typical volume of 1,414 call options.

In other news, insider Zachary Katz sold 3,057 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $55,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 577,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,882. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $139,397. 76.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRND. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Grindr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Grindr by 45.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Grindr by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Grindr by 1,277.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 22,732 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRND traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.04. 408,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,756. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. Grindr has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 0.31.

GRND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

