Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 220494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Perpetua Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $919.33 million, a P/E ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Perpetua Resources

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Robert Alan Dean bought 5,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,200. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richie Darrin Haddock acquired 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $49,476.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,476.80. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,230 shares of company stock worth $166,582 and sold 53,110 shares worth $516,398. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perpetua Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Perpetua Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,938,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,358,000 after purchasing an additional 148,273 shares during the period. Condire Management LP boosted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 890,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 57,399 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,788,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Further Reading

