Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Short Interest Down 17.0% in March

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,520,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 15,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Mattel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Mattel Price Performance

Mattel stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,496. Mattel has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,352,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,162 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 9,775.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

