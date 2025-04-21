Alumis Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALMS)

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,003 call options on the company. This is an increase of 147% compared to the typical volume of 2,026 call options.

Alumis Price Performance

Shares of ALMS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 42,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,184. Alumis has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84.

Insider Activity at Alumis

In other Alumis news, Director Alan Colowick acquired 16,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $112,244.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,244.88. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Babler bought 15,650 shares of Alumis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $100,786.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 106,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,563.76. This represents a 17.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALMS. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alumis during the third quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alumis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis in the third quarter valued at $931,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alumis in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alumis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Alumis in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Alumis in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Alumis

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Featured Stories

