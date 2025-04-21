Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.29 and last traded at C$20.21, with a volume of 55934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities raised Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.14.

In other news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total transaction of C$115,155.00. Also, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.49, for a total transaction of C$221,880.00. Insiders sold 42,583 shares of company stock valued at $780,496 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

