Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $8.84. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 230 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pharming Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PHAR

Pharming Group Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $575.88 million, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of -0.08.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.67 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pharming Group worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.