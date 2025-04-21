Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 6,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Lazard Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of LAZ traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.02. 76,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,104. Lazard has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,041,943.36. This represents a 13.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 64,539 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $2,919,744.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,623,437.76. The trade was a 21.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,078 shares of company stock worth $9,120,541. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

