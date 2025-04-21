Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $4.00. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 1,209,159 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,178,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869,920 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,515,836 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,858,000 after buying an additional 3,581,936 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,930,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,657,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 1,937,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,652 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.