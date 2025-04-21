BMO Capital Markets Cuts Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target to $18.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. CLSA raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Investec raised shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.48.

Infosys Stock Performance

Infosys stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.59. 7,131,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,628,841. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. Infosys has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.69 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 308.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Infosys by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

