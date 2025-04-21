OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $34.47 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $34,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. WPWealth LLP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 6,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 966,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,927,000 after purchasing an additional 46,809 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 169,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,568,000 after purchasing an additional 49,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tikehau Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,951,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,545 shares of company stock worth $19,149,144. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

JPM opened at $231.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $645.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.72 and its 200-day moving average is $243.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $185.98 and a 1-year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Truist Financial set a $261.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

