DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the March 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

DTE traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.26. 207,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,318. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $107.88 and a fifty-two week high of $140.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,535.04. This trade represents a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in DTE Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2,235.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 211,763 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

