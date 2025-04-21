Short Interest in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Decreases By 16.8%

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,200 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 655,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $205,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,206.72. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 1,250 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $173,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,879.12. This trade represents a 49.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,930. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $3.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.62. Plexus has a one year low of $93.58 and a one year high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Plexus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

