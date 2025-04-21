Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Down 16.8% in March

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,100 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 241,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of LBRDA stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.84. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $100.44.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.31. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.50 million.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 43,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

See Also

