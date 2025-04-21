Short Interest in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Decreases By 16.9%

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,640,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 27,240,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Dropbox Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $26.61. 537,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.61 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $99,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,165. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $67,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 565,068 shares in the company, valued at $15,222,931.92. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,264 shares of company stock worth $2,886,749 over the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Dropbox
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 4,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dropbox by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
