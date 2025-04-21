Short Interest in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Decreases By 16.9%

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,640,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 27,240,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Dropbox Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $26.61. 537,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.61 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $99,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,165. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $67,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 565,068 shares in the company, valued at $15,222,931.92. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,264 shares of company stock worth $2,886,749 over the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 4,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dropbox by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

