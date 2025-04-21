Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Down 2.5% Following Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $146.87 and last traded at $147.39. 6,219,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 28,228,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.16.

Specifically, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $5,075,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,685,196 shares in the company, valued at $419,320,207.36. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. DZ Bank lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.74.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 46,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 61,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 37,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

