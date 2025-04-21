Short Interest in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Declines By 16.5%

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $112.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allison Transmission

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This represents a 24.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,993,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,404,025,000 after acquiring an additional 247,318 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,683,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,378,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,046,000 after buying an additional 1,785,687 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,061,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,690,000 after buying an additional 69,008 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $108,916,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 3.7 %

Allison Transmission stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.52. 72,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $71.49 and a 52-week high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.