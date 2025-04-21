Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $106.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $462.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

