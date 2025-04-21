Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,052,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 6.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,712 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 31.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $241.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $775.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.93 and its 200-day moving average is $323.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on Tesla from $550.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.18.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

