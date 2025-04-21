ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 385,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.49. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $78.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,125,000 after purchasing an additional 711,043 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,200,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,706,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 811,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 469,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 455,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 300,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

