NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,823,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,328 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,436 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 445,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 171,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NEE opened at $66.29 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

