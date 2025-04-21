Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Barclays

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Get Teradata alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TDC

Teradata Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.85. 89,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,965. Teradata has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Teradata by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Teradata by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teradata by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.