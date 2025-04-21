Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at KeyCorp

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $154.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.51% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Integer from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.
Integer Stock Performance
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integer will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Integer by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,410,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,960,000 after buying an additional 194,895 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Integer by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 558,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,041,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 522,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,306 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 451,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Integer by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,974,000 after buying an additional 52,556 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
