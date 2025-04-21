Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Barclays

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $475.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $509.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.63.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $7.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $360.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,703,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,177,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $44,343,058,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 40,290.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,695,303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,528,950,000 after purchasing an additional 46,579,693 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34,643.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,837,278 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,096,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,316,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600,470 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,071,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $288,336,224,000 after buying an additional 10,431,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.