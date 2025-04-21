Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALV. Cowen began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. HSBC downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa America raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.21.

Get Autoliv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Autoliv

Autoliv Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ALV traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.81. The stock had a trading volume of 103,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,058. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.34. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $569,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,062.30. This represents a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $127,391.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $607,013.86. This represents a 17.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $637,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 122.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.