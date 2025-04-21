Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $7.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Integral Ad Science traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 46370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baird R W lowered Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 12,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,073.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,476.50. This trade represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,303 shares of company stock worth $706,660. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,789,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,567,000 after buying an additional 580,323 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 895,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 309,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,281,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,823,000 after purchasing an additional 269,346 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

