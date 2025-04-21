MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Down 16.3% in March

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the March 15th total of 247,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of MIND Technology stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,090. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.64. MIND Technology has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIND. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MIND Technology in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MIND Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of MIND Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MIND Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MIND Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut MIND Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

