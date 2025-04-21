Benchmark Lowers Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $50.00

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Benchmark from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PZZA. UBS Group dropped their price target on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of PZZA stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,137. Papa Johns International has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $64.67. The stock has a market cap of $993.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Papa Johns International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Papa Johns International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

