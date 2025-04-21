KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Short Interest Down 16.3% in March

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the March 15th total of 117,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

KORE Group Stock Up 2.3 %

KORE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. KORE Group has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KORE Group stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Vectors Research Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of KORE Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company’s products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services.

