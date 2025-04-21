Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price.

GPN has been the subject of several other reports. Williams Trading set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE GPN traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.22. 1,250,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 28,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.