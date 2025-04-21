Short Interest in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Decreases By 16.1%

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,900 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the March 15th total of 790,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 336,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Inogen Stock Down 2.1 %

INGN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.68. 9,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,976. Inogen has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14.

Get Inogen alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inogen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Inogen by 72.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inogen

Inogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.