Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 632,500 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the March 15th total of 754,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWD stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.53. 58,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,657. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $360.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.