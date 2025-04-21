Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 632,500 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the March 15th total of 754,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance
Shares of KBWD stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.53. 58,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,657. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $360.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
