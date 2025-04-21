Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Earns Underperform Rating from DA Davidson

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Salesforce from $405.00 to $393.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.97.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $246.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.23 and its 200-day moving average is $309.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $298,055.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,090. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $144,874.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $14,124,094 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

