Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $112.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $84.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The company has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,272,590,000 after buying an additional 809,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,476,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,415,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,904,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

