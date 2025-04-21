TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,279 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 448,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,291,000 after buying an additional 110,432 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 229,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after acquiring an additional 79,963 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $2,294,000. Sharpepoint LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.5 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.84 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

