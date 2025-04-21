J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Acquires 13,591 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 526,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.1% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $121,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $170.99 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.05 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $803.99 billion, a PE ratio of 139.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.28.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

