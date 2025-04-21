Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Lowered to $308.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $397.00 to $308.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

LAD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.82.

Lithia Motors stock traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $281.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,458. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $405.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.84, for a total value of $72,128.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,219.48. The trade was a 16.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Chamberlain sold 403 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.28, for a total value of $154,864.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,049.40. The trade was a 13.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,246 shares of company stock valued at $433,724 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 214,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,073,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,865.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,092,000 after purchasing an additional 87,597 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 118.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

