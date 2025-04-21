Huntington Bancshares’ (HBAN) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HBAN. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Baird R W raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $13.48. 2,410,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,229,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $552,925.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,036.44. This represents a 10.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $1,013,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,402.43. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,781 shares of company stock worth $1,631,151 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $2,381,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,389,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,797,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,901,000 after buying an additional 55,602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,743,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,627,000 after acquiring an additional 112,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

