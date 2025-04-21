Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALLY. StockNews.com lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Ally Financial stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 476,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,537. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This trade represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 25,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,033.06. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $75,483,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,202,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,320,000 after buying an additional 1,918,965 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,430,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,509,000 after buying an additional 1,701,264 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 3,390,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,027 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6,226.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,368,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

