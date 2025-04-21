Oklo (OKLO) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Oklo to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Oklo has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oklo’s competitors have a beta of -1.25, indicating that their average share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Oklo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Oklo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oklo N/A -32.11% -13.72% Oklo Competitors 3.59% 7.49% 1.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Oklo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oklo and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oklo 0 3 3 0 2.50 Oklo Competitors 1179 4961 4769 102 2.34

Oklo currently has a consensus target price of $44.25, indicating a potential upside of 115.60%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 18.93%. Given Oklo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Oklo is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oklo and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oklo N/A $11.87 million -2.03 Oklo Competitors $1,278.11 billion $598.83 million 16.60

Oklo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oklo. Oklo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oklo competitors beat Oklo on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

