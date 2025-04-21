Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.84, but opened at $52.15. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Independent Bank shares last traded at $54.54, with a volume of 53,838 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $44,819.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,495.48. This represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Independent Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 156.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $178.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

