Short Interest in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Declines By 16.0%

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 839,400 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 998,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 185,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. 14,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,635. The company has a market cap of $141.61 million, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.81. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

