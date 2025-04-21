Short Interest in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Declines By 16.0%

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 839,400 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 998,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 185,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. 14,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,635. The company has a market cap of $141.61 million, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.81. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
