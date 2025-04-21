StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 395,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.65. StoneX Group has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $85.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.08.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.26. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 0.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens sold 22,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,767,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,185,718.48. This trade represents a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,447 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $356,071.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,440,869.77. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,947 shares of company stock worth $2,749,411 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,364,000 after acquiring an additional 152,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,050,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,814,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in StoneX Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 394,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,163,000 after acquiring an additional 76,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

