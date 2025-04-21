MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the March 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.62. 9,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,235. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,082,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 488,365 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

