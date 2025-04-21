Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the March 15th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 854,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 54,639 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 562,546 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 58,699 shares during the last quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EOD traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,262. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.1243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

