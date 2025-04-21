iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 53,234 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 114% compared to the average volume of 24,911 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,550,389,000 after buying an additional 7,566,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,489,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,497,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,249,000 after purchasing an additional 497,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.71. The stock had a trading volume of 973,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,552,224. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3037 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

