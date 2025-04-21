Fayez Sarofim & Co Purchases 115,524 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,524 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $389,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $151.86 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $787.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

